Two civilians injured in Arunachal after Army commandos open fire mistaking them for militants

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Less than four months after the civilian killings in Nagaland’s Mon district in a botched ambush by the Army’s elite 21 Para, commandos of the Army’s 12 Para fired upon two civilians in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh after mistaking them for militants.

The victims – Nokphua Wangpan and Ramwang Wangsu – escaped with injuries. One was injured on his left leg and the other on his right hand. Both were airlifted to Assam’s Dibrugarh for treatment.

The incident occurred at Chasa village on Friday night. The two were returning from a river after fishing when they were fired upon.

Tirap district officials as well as the Army authorities were not available for comment. However, an Army officer, who had supposedly led the team of Para commandos, admitted to the mistake.

In a viral video, the officer, who identified himself as Maj James, could be heard saying that the families of the victims would be compensated.

“The persons are being treated even as we speak. They will be airlifted for advanced treatment. We admit to our mistake,” he said as he and his colleagues were surrounded by angry villagers after the incident.

He said he had spoken with a doctor and the injuries were not life-threatening. He also said the duo’s treatment would be taken care of and he took responsibility of it.

To further placate the locals, he said he and his colleagues would not leave the place till the villagers were satisfied with the arrangements being made.

“If you want, we are ready to give a written statement that we made a mistake. I will also sign on the copy of FIR. I take full responsibility as the incident happened under my command,” Maj James said.

The Para unit is based in Khonsa of Tirap.

On December 4 last year, six coal miners in Mon were gunned down by the 21 Para commandos who mistook them for militants. Soon a retaliatory attack followed from the villagers that claimed the lives of seven civilians and a Para commando.