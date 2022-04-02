STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh Police raid BSP leader Haji Yakoob Qureshi's Meerut meat factory

Police said that a case has been registered against 14 people involved in the operations of the factory under the Gangster Act.

Published: 02nd April 2022 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Haji Yaqoob Qureshi

BSP leader Haji Yaqoob Qureshi (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

MEERUT: Uttar Pradesh Police raided a meat factory owned by former state minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, Haji Yakoob Qureshi, in Meerut, said officials on Friday. Meerut SSP Prabhakar Choudhary informed that the factory, owned by the former minister, was operating illegally in Meerut.

Police said that a case has been registered against 14 people involved in the operations of the factory under the Gangster Act. A total of 10 people have been arrested so far. "A case has been registered against 14 people while 10 of them have been arrested. We found that it was running illegally. Action will be taken against the culprits under the Gangster Act. Further probe is underway," Choudhary told ANI.

Qureshi had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh and lost by a narrow margin to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajendra Agarwal. In 2007, he was a minister in the BSP government in UP.

Qureshi had hit the headlines for announcing a bounty on the head of a Danish cartoonist who had made a caricature of Prophet Mohammad in 2006.

He was elected from the Meerut seat in 2007 as a UPUDF candidate while he subsequently joined the BSP. In 2012, he again switched to Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) after he was denied a ticket for the Assembly elections by the BSP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haji Yakoob Qureshi Uttar Pradesh Police Meerut Police BSP Meat factory Meat factor raid
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp