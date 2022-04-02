STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vehicle firms coming to Maharashtra will bring investment, says Aaditya Thackeray at alternate fuel event

Aaditya Thackeray said there will be some teething problems in the sector initially but all EVs hitting the roads are certified for safety through several rounds and by various panels.

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Big vehicle companies are already present and more are coming to Maharashtra, all of which will bring investment, state Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Saturday.

He was speaking at the inauguration event of an 'alternate fuel exhibition' organised as part of the Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave by the state government, MIDC and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) along with Maratha Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA).

"Pune is an automotive sector hub. Big companies are coming to Maharashtra. Sales of four-wheelers and two-wheelers are high and that of three-wheelers will also rise slowly. Several start-ups taking part in the exhibition want to scale up. This will bring investment to Maharashtra," he said.

Asked about some recent incidents of electric vehicles catching fire, Thackeray said there will be some teething problems in the sector initially but all EVs hitting the roads are certified for safety through several rounds and by various panels.

Speaking on charging of EVs, he said a change in the development control (DC) rules has allowed for the re-designation of petrol pumps as fuel station, which will allow these to deal in all kinds of alternate fuel.

"We are also making it compulsory for offices, malls and other places to have at least 30 percent parking spots with charging facilities," he added.

Queried on the "political pollution" in the state, a possible reference to the allegations and counter-allegations between various parties in alliance as well as in the opposition, Thackeray, tongue in cheek, replied that the "three-wheeler" was doing well presently.

The BJP has often lampooned the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, as a slow and unstable three-wheeler.

The four-day-long event will also have an 'alternate fuel conference' on Sunday, organisers said, with distinguished experts from the automotive sector, ministers and bureaucrats scheduled to take part.

