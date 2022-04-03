STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AAP slams Centre over rising fuel prices

Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party slammed the BJP-led Centre over exponential increase in fuel prices and accused it of looting the public.

Published: 03rd April 2022 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Diesel, Petrol, Fuel

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Centre over "exponential" increase in fuel prices and accused it of "looting" the public.

Punjab Finance Minister and senior AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema said, "By constantly increasing the prices of petrol and diesel just after the assembly elections in five states, the Modi government is looting the general public."

"The common people of the country are already facing the brunt of inflation. Crores of people are not able to afford basic amenities. But it is very unfortunate that instead of providing relief to the public in such times, the central government is increasing the troubles of the common people by increasing the prices of petrol-diesel, cooking gas and other essential items," Cheema said in a party statement here.

Cheema said Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about public interests in his speeches during the recently held polls.

"He pressured the oil companies not to increase prices to fool the public and took electoral advantage of it. Now after winning the elections, they are showing their true anti-people colours," Cheema alleged.

Meanwhile, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also hit out at the Centre for the rising prices of fuel and asked whether the minimum support price (MSP) of crops and daily wages increased in the same proportion.

"Diesel goes up 10% in thirteen days … prices go up directly proportionally! Has the MSP of farmers and daily wages of the labourer gone up in the same proportion? 90 % Indians suffer as the value of there earnings depreciates...Govt turns blind eye," Sidhu tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Punjab Fuel Price Hike Petrol Price Hike Diesel Price Hike
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp