Army chief General MM Naravane leaves for Singapore on official visit

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane left for Singapore on a three-day visit to explore ways to strengthen bilateral military cooperation.

Published: 03rd April 2022 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane left for Singapore on Sunday on a three-day visit to explore ways to strengthen bilateral military cooperation.

The Army said Gen.Naravane will hold talks with the senior military and civilian leadership of Singapore during his visit from April 4 to April 6.

The Army chief will also visit a number of military installations in Singapore.

"Gen MM Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has proceeded on a three-day visit to Singapore from April 4 to 6. During the visit, he will be meeting senior military and civilian leadership of the country," the Army said in a statement.

"The Army Chief is scheduled to call on the Minister of Defence, Chief of Singapore Army and other senior dignitaries where he will discuss avenues for enhancing India-Singapore defence relations," it added.

Gen.Naravane is scheduled to lay a wreath at the Kranji war memorial.

"The COAS will also visit the Infantry Gunnery Tactical Simulation and Wargame Centre, Regional HADR Coordination Centre, Info Fusion Centre and the Changi Naval Base," the Army said.

