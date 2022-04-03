STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Army Medical Corps launches 10,000 km long motorcycle expedition to commemorate Raising Day

Indian Army launched a motorcycle expedition to appreciate and motivate the doctors and paramedics who rendered a yeoman’s service during the testing time of Corona Pandemic.

Published: 03rd April 2022 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 08:17 AM

Vice Admiral Rajat Datta and other senior officers with the Expedition Team.

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Army launched a motorcycle expedition on Sunday to appreciate and motivate the doctors and paramedics who rendered a yeoman’s service during the testing time of Corona Pandemic. This flag-off of the expedition was done on the 258th Raising Day of the Army Medical Corps (AMC).

Indian Army in a statement on Sunday said, "The Indian Army celebrated the 258th Raising Day of AMC on 3 April 2022. Vice Admiral Rajat Datta, Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services and Lieutenant General Daljit Singh, Director General of Medical Services (Army) along with Directors General of Medical Services of (Navy) & (Air) laid wreaths at the National War Memorial and paid tributes to medical personnel who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

"The team of 10 individuals including Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and Other Ranks from the health fraternity of the AMC will cover 12 states including the seven states of the Northeast and will travel approximately 10, 875 km of which around 5500 kms will be passing through jungles and mountains," the sources told.

The expedition team will visit a total of 75 Units as an appreciation of the role performed during the Corona pandemic. The expedition will culminate at Lucknow and is expected to be flagged in by all three services chiefs, sources informed.

The team is being led by Colonel Rajesh W Adhau, Sena Medal (SM) and has been constituted purely on a voluntary basis. Colonel Adhau was awarded SM during Kargil Conflict and is a mountaineer as well.

Colonel Adhau is a veteran of such expeditions. As reported by TNIE, in 2019 Indian Army’s Medical Corps Motorbike Expedition team achieved the feat of crossing eight high mountain passes, all above 5000 meters, in seven days the team leader was Colonel Adhau.

AMC has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID for the past two years and has done selfless and outstanding service to the Nation.

The AMC provides both peacetime and combat health care to the defence forces, medical services to UN peacekeeping forces in foreign missions and during disaster management to civil authorities.

