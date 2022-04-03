STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked by Punjab Police

Bagga had accused Kejriwal of mocking the plight of displaced Kashmiri Pandits in the Delhi Assembly and demanded an apology.

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police has booked Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who has been attacking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' film, on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation following a complaint by an AAP leader.

The FIR, registered on April 1, referred to Bagga's remarks, including those against Kejriwal, on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the chief minister's residence in Delhi.

The BJP Yuva Morcha leader had claimed on Saturday that a team of Punjab Police had reached his home in the national capital to arrest him, but he was not aware of any FIR against him.

The AAP had targeted him for his alleged derogatory remarks against Kejriwal.

In his complaint, AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali, accused Bagga of making provocative, false and inflammatory statements to outrage religious feelings, promote disharmony and create feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will.

The AAP is in power in Punjab and Delhi.

The FIR against Bagga and an unidentified person was registered on April 1 at Punjab State Cyber Crime Police Station in Mohali.

Bagga was under relevant IPC sections, including 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place, etc.), 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) and 506 (criminal intimidation), according to the FIR.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Bagga had said he was in Lucknow and did not know anything about any FIR against him.

Bagga claimed a Punjab Police vehicle came to his home to arrest him without informing the local police.

"Now they are tracking my friends' addresses and going to their homes," he said.

"No information of FIR, police station, sections against me till now," he tweeted tagging the Delhi Police and the DCP of the west district.

