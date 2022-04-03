STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Children taken ill after eating meal in Budaun school 

The dinner was tasted by a committee of three people as per protocol. Those who tasted the food reported uneasiness after which the distribution of prepared food was stopped.

By PTI

BUDAUN: Twenty-eight students of an all-girls government residential school in the district were taken ill after consuming dinner on Saturday, officials said.

The affected students -- who were in the 10-14 age group-- of the Sarvodya School in Samrer block of Budaun district were admitted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

Budaun's Chief Development Officer Rishi Raj told PTI on Sunday,"The dinner was tasted by a committee of three people as per protocol. Those who tasted the food reported uneasiness after which the distribution of prepared food was stopped. However, 28 students had already started their meal by that time."

The students started vomiting and complained of stomach ache and dizziness. The school administration took the students to a nearby government hospital. "The students were kept under observation of medical experts and their condition is said to be stable. Officials of the departments concerned have been asked to probe the matter," said the officer.

Over 300 students are enrolled in the school run by the social welfare department.

