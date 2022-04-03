Couple, who met at old-age home, ties knot in West Bengal

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Bachelor Subrata Sengupta in his mid-70s and 65-year-old single Aparna Chakrabarty landed up at an old age home in Nadia district separately to spend the last few years of their lives. But they had no idea that fortune had a different tale in its store.

The first time gazed at Aparna and Sengupta decided to start a new phase of his life with her. His love for Aparna opened a new path for the elderly two home-mates and they decided to start a new journey and walk together.

Ignoring the taboo of rural Bengal, Subrata and Aparna decided to tie the knot first time in their lives. The couple got married legally last week.

"I used to live with my brother’s family at Chakdah in Ranaghat sub-division. But two years ago, I found myself a burden in their family. I decided to leave and spend the rest of my life at the old-age home in Ranaghat," said Sengupta, a retired employee of state transport corporation.

Aparna, who was single before she met Sengupta, used to work as a domestic help at a bachelor professor’s house in Kolkata. She was asked to quit her job five years ago.

"I wanted to return to my parents’ house. But kin refused me to accept. Depending on my savings, I came to the old-age home and decided to accept the place as my refuge centre till my last breath," said Aparna.

Shortly after lodging himself at the home, Sengupta felt life still had a gift to offer him as soon as he gazed at Aparna. He didn’t waste time and proposed her.

"But she refused my proposal. With a broken heart, I decided to leave the place and started living in a rented house nearby," Sengupta recalled.

Two weeks ago, Sengupta fell severely ill and the information reached Aparna.

"I couldn’t keep myself away from him at a time when he needed me. I went to the rented house and started taking care of him. By that time, we already knew each other enough to take the decision of being together. Realising he needed me beside, I finally accepted his proposal and we decided to marry," said Aparna, admitting, "When I refused his proposal in 2019, I cried hiding my tears. This is the most beautiful gift that my life offered me in the last phase of my life."

The two approached Gaurhari Sarkar, the head of the old-age home, and requested him to be Aparna’s guardian. In presence of Sarkar, Sengupta and Aparna signed the papers of registry marriage.