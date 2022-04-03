STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi visit to uphold Tamil Nadu's rights, not for self: Stalin

The DMK president said he had not "fallen at the feet" of anyone to get things done, asserting "I had gone for Tamil Nadu's rights."

Published: 03rd April 2022 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday | PTI

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said his Delhi visit earlier this week had nothing to do with himself and was only meant for ensuring Tamil Nadu's rights.

During his three-day visit to the national capital, Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submitted a memorandum on issues concerning Tamil Nadu, including exemption for NEET, besides calling on various Union ministers.

He also visited a Delhi government-run school and clinic along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Responding to criticism from Leader of Opposition and AIADMK joint coordinator K Palaniswami, Stalin said: "We have placed before the PM and other ministers the issues concerning the state and voice our rights."

"Those who could not tolerate this are claiming I went there out of fear due to some trouble, to save myself. Let me make one thing clear. I did not fall at anyone's feet there and sought any favour," he said at a marriage function here.

"I went (to Delhi) only for Tamil Nadu's rights and nothing else. Because I am not any Stalin. I had told during my swearing-in (as CM last year), that I am Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin," he said invoking his late father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi.

Palaniswami had earlier ridiculed Stalin for his trip to the national capital and asked him to explain, what the AIADMK leader said was a 'mystery' behind the Delhi visit after his DMK flew "Go Back Modi" black balloons in Chennai protesting against the PM's visit to Tamil Nadu during the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Wondering if it had anything to do with his recent trip to Dubai, where Stalin went to woo investors, Palaniswami mocked the DMK's change in stance and referred to the party's black balloon protest.

"Then, the DMK members stooped to a low level in criticising the Prime Minister. People now say that Stalin undertook the Delhi visit with the hope that the Prime Minister, forgetting the past, will save him and his family," Palaniswami had said.

