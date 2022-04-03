STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Earthen hearths vandalised in Puri Shree Jagannatha Temple kitchen; probe ordered  

The incident has sparked resentment among the cooks (suaras) of the 12th-century shrine and lakhs of devotees around the world.

Published: 03rd April 2022 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Jagannath Puri Temple

Jagannath Puri Temple (File Photo |EPS)

By Ashish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, 40 earthen hearths were allegedly vandalised inside the Shree Jagannatha Temple kitchen also known as the Rosa Ghara late Saturday night.

The authorities suspect some unscrupulous elements vandalised the hearths after sandhya dhupa alati was performed and raj bhoga (sandhya dhupa) was offered to Lord Jagannath and His sibling deities.

There are about 240 earthen hearths inside the Srimandir's kitchen and they are used to prepare different types of bhoga. Sources said kothabhoga and satapuri were among the earthen hearths ransacked inside the Rosa Ghara.

Puri Collector and SJTA's in-charge administrator Samarth Verma has directed the temple supervisor to submit a report in this regard. He along with Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh also visited Shree Jagannath Temple on Sunday morning to take stock of the situation.

The incident has sparked resentment among the cooks (suaras) of the 12th-century shrine and lakhs of devotees around the world. Hundreds of suaras are engaged in preparing the Mahaprasad and only they are allowed inside the Rosa Ghara.

Meanwhile, the authorities are yet to identify the ransackers of the earthen hearths and they have launched an investigation into the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
40 earthen hearths vandalised Shree Jagannatha Temple kitchen
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp