Earthen hearths vandalised in Puri Shree Jagannatha Temple kitchen; probe ordered  

Ashish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, 40 earthen hearths were allegedly vandalised inside the Shree Jagannatha Temple kitchen also known as the Rosa Ghara late Saturday night.

The authorities suspect some unscrupulous elements vandalised the hearths after sandhya dhupa alati was performed and raj bhoga (sandhya dhupa) was offered to Lord Jagannath and His sibling deities.

There are about 240 earthen hearths inside the Srimandir's kitchen and they are used to prepare different types of bhoga. Sources said kothabhoga and satapuri were among the earthen hearths ransacked inside the Rosa Ghara.

Puri Collector and SJTA's in-charge administrator Samarth Verma has directed the temple supervisor to submit a report in this regard. He along with Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh also visited Shree Jagannath Temple on Sunday morning to take stock of the situation.

The incident has sparked resentment among the cooks (suaras) of the 12th-century shrine and lakhs of devotees around the world. Hundreds of suaras are engaged in preparing the Mahaprasad and only they are allowed inside the Rosa Ghara.

Meanwhile, the authorities are yet to identify the ransackers of the earthen hearths and they have launched an investigation into the matter.