Ease of doing science must constantly be addressed, says Principal Scientific Adviser as he demits office 

NEW DELHI: Ease of doing science must constantly be attended to and the industry must connect with scientific institutions to embark on new research programmes, says K VijayRaghavan as he signs off as the Centre's Principal Scientific Adviser.

He was appointed PSA in 2018 after retiring as Secretary, Department of Biotechnology and was given an extension for a year in 2021. His predecessor R Chidambaram was in office for 17 years.

The Office of the PSA was among the key coordinating agencies with various stakeholders during the pandemic to expedite the development of drugs, vaccines and diagnostic kits.

“Ease of doing science’ must constantly be attended to. Going forward, the country has enormous challenges and opportunities. We stand on solid and broad foundations. Science, technology, and innovation are key to surmounting hurdles,” he said.

As leaves office, VijayRaghavan said that enhancing and strengthening effort— from the fundamental to the applied—is therefore vital and the research ecosystem in our best places must coalesce and serve as hubs, and links to our state universities, broadening the base of the enterprise.

“Research and applications in the areas of climate change, the environment, waste and pollution, water, soil, energy, manufacturing, public health, semiconductors, IT, etc. are being amplified in great measure. This can happen effectively only when we come together. Our national labs must functionally integrate with the university system, amplifying their excellence,” he said.

Calling upon the industry to contribute to the R&D sector, he said the public institutions and the industry must connect to embark on adventurous research programmes.