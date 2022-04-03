Edu-tech start-up offers free doubt-solving sessions for CUET aspirants

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Quantel.in, an education technology start-up, has launched a free five-day online campaign to help young students understand the nuances of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and address their concerns.



The University Grants Commission (UGC) had on March 21 announced that central universities across the country would admit undergraduate students solely based on CUET, beginning with the 2022-23 academic year.



Top rankers of Delhi University-Joint Admission Test (DU-JAT) and Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) would share their 'success mantra' and hold free doubt-solving sessions for students seeking to crack CUET for undergraduate courses at 45 central universities and a few private, deemed-to-be universities.



Among the top rankers, who would act as mentors, are the students currently enrolled in DU’s prestigious institutions, top IIMs like IIM-Indore and other leading central universities like Banaras Hindu University.



Also, a former chairman of UGC and other subject experts would take sessions to dispel doubts about the aptitude test and subject test in the new admission test.



The edu-tech start-up is interacting with the aspirants every day from 7-9 pm using Google Meet Platform and providing answers via one-to-one live video.



“Studying from home has taken on a new significance in the upcoming board exam schedule. Since the CBSE class 12 boards begin in April, several platforms offer free online courses, but only a few are available to help students resolve their doubts on time,” said Ullas MS, one of the core team members.



According to him, Quantel.in is a one-stop mentoring platform for students and job seekers to receive live mentorship sessions from industry experts. They have concentrated on real-time enquiry response, which was ranked as the top challenge for India’s education technology enterprises in a 2017 Google-KPMG survey.



"We have mentored over 10,000 career aspirants from India and partnered with over 250 educational institutions to advance the live mentorship concept. Our goal is to ensure that students do not lose motivation as a result of the rigorous examination schedule for class 12 boards and CUET," Ullas explained.



The team has also scheduled three-hour mentoring workshops to reveal the tips and tricks every weekend, beginning at 9 am. For all exam-related queries, Team Quantel can be reached on the WhatsApp number +91-7303374274.