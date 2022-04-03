STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Express train derails near Maharashtra's Nashik

No deaths have occurred in the accident and only a minor injury has been reported so far, the official said.

Published: 03rd April 2022 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Visuals of derailed coaches of Jaynagar Express. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: Ten coaches of the Lokmanya Tilak-Jaynagar Express (Pawan Express) derailed near Nashik in Maharashtra on Sunday afternoon, the railways said.

No major injuries have been reported yet in the accident that took place between Lahavit and Devlali in the central railway's Bhusaval division around 3:10 pm, it said.

An accident relief train from Manmad, an accident relief medical equipment train from Bhusaval and a medical van from Igatpuri have been sent to the spot, a spokesperson of the central railways said.

No deaths have occurred in the accident and only a minor injury has been reported so far, the official said.

Helpline numbers 022-22694040 and 022-67455993 have been issued at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and for Nashik Road it is 0253-2465816, for Bhusaval 02582-220167 and 54173 for the Disaster Management Room.

The accident has resulted in the regulation of five trains, including the 12617 Nizamuddin Mangala Express, the 12071 Jalna Janshatabdi Express, the 12188 Jabalpur Garibrath, the 11071 Varanasi Express and the 01027 LTT-Gorakhpur Summer Special, the railways said.

The 22221 Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express has been diverted through the Diva-Vasai route, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Train derail Express train Nashik Train accident
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp