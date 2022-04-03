STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand man killed by in-laws over three marriages, skeleton found

Initially, Ladu's family was hesitant to speak about him but the police took his mother Nandi into confidence and a case was lodged based on her statement, he said.

Published: 03rd April 2022 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Killed, Death

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

JAMSHEDPUR: A 35-year-old man was killed allegedly by his in-laws in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district for getting married for the third time, police said on Sunday.

The skeleton of Ladu Haiburu, the victim, was found in a well in a Naxalism-hit area in Dumaria police station limits, they said. Haiburu went missing on March 16 but his family did not file any police complaint, they said.

An investigation was started based on hearsay and it was found that he had gone missing after a fight with his brother-in-law from an earlier marriage who confronted him over his third wedding, Senior Superintendent of Police M Tamil Vanan.

Initially, Ladu's family was hesitant to speak about him but the police took his mother Nandi into confidence and a case was lodged based on her statement, he said.

The brother-in-law and three others were apprehended on Friday, following which the skeleton was found at a place heavily infested by Naxalites, around 10 km away from his house in Madotoliya village in Ghorabanda police station area of Ghatsila sub-division, the officer said. Among the accused are two minors, police said, adding that further investigations are underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp