Preparations complete for Bihar MLC polls in 24 seats on April 4

PATNA: Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the election to be held in 24 local authorities constituencies of the Bihar legislative council on April 4.

The voting will start at 8 am on 534 polling booths and conclude at 4 pm. Around 1,34,106 electors will decide the fate of 186 contestants in the fray. The counting of polled votes will be conducted on April 7.

The campaigning came to an end at 4 pm on Saturday. The polling process has to be completed by April 11 as per the instructions issued by the state election commission on March 2.

The highest 14 candidates are in the fray from Saharsa-Madhepura-Supaul constituency followed by Munger-Jamui-Lakhisarai-Sheikhpura (13), Katihar (08),Bhagalpur-Banka (07) and Purnea-Araria-Kishanganj (07), respectively.

While BJP is contesting 12 seats, its ally JDU on 11 and one seat has been left for Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) of union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.

While RJD, on the other side, has fielded candidates in 23 seats, one seat has been offered to its left ally-CPI. Mukesh Sahani led Viakssheel Insaan Party has fielded candidates in seven seats.

Sahani was sacked from the Nitish Kumar cabinet following political differences with BJP early this week. What has come as a severe jolt to the BJP is that Sahani declared to extend his support to the seats being contested by the JDU.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Chirag Paswan is also trying its luck in the election. The RJD's old ally Congress is also contesting the election solo. The grand old party has fielded 15 candidates. The alliance with the RJD discontinued ever since the RJD and the Congress contested by-polls to Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur assembly seat held last year.

In 2015, when sitting MLCs were elected to legislative council, JDU and RJD were a part of Grand Alliance (GA). The JDU broke out from GA in 2017 and formed the government with BJP.

