Rajasthan: Another fire breaks out in Sariska

Another wildfire broke out in forest area in Rajasthan's Sariska Tiger Reserve on Sunday evening, police said.

Published: 03rd April 2022 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAIPUR: Another wildfire broke out in forest area in the state's Sariska Tiger Reserve on Sunday evening, police said.

Alwar Police Control Room said that the fire had broken out in Tehla area.

"Two state disaster response force teams have been rushed to the spot from Jaipur to control the situation," SDRF Commandant Pankaj Chaudhary said.

Last Sunday also, a fire had broken out in Sariska which had then been brought under control, but flared again the next day spreading to around 10 sq km area.

When other resources were unable to bring it under control, two IAF helicopters were called in, which doused the fire completely by Thursday.

