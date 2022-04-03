STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rave party busted in Hyderabad's five-star hotel

A Tollywood actor, a singer and a daughter of a senior IPS officer were also found partying in the pub. The Station House Officer Banjara Hills has been suspended for negligence of duty.

Published: 03rd April 2022 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

drink, alcohol, beverage, drinks, soda, lemonade, cocktail

Representational image of drinks.

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Task Force Police busted a rave party at a pub in Radisson Hotel in the wee hours on Sunday and found 150 people partying and a few consuming drugs. The Station House Officer (SHO) Banjara Hills has been suspended for negligence of duty.

As per a senior police official, "The powder seized was claimed as sugar by the hotel staff but it tested positive for Cocaine. All 150 people, including over 30 women, were taken into custody and shifted to Banjara Hills police station."

A Tollywood actor, a singer and a daughter of a senior IPS officer were also found partying in the pub, as per sources.

The Commissioner of Police Hyderabad, CV Anand, on Sunday, issued orders placing under suspension, the SHO Banjara Hills, Shiva Chandra, and issued a charge memo to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Banjara Hills, M Sudarshan for negligence towards their legitimate duties in the control of narcotics in pubs and bars. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Radission Hotel Party Rave party
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp