STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Samajwadi Party MLA Shazil Islam warns Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath: SP guns will now fire bullets, not emit smoke

Shazil Islam told his party workers that there was no need to worry and if the BJP tried to have its own way, the SP will protest and block the streets.

Published: 03rd April 2022 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BAREILLY: Newly elected Samajwadi Party MLA Shazil Islam has targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying if he makes any “noise” now, the SP guns will “not emit smoke, but fire bullets”.

As a video of his remark went viral on social media, the MLA from Bhojipura in Bareillysaid his comment had been “edited” by a news channel.

What he had said, Islam told PTI, was that the opposition now is much stronger than before in Uttar Pradesh and will reply strongly to Adityanath in the assembly, just as guns fire bullets and not smoke.

Addressing a party meeting in his constituency on Friday, Islam had said, "Earlier, we had fewer MLAs in Uttar Pradesh and so Chief Minister Adityanath used to attack us in his speeches.

He only stopped short of hurling abuses at us.

"Party workers need not to feel worried anymore. Days of his dictatorship have gone. Now, there is a strong opposition in the House. Aagar unke mooh se awaaz nikalegi toh hamari bhi banduko se dhuaan nahi nikalegaa, goliyaan nikalegi (If he makes noises, then guns of the Samajwadi Party will fire bullets and not emit smoke)," he said.

The MLA told his party workers that there was no need to worry and if the BJP tried to have its own way, the SP will protest and block the streets.

Speaking to PTI, Islam said, "A news channel has edited my video, and it went viral. In the programme, I had only said, 'Majboot vipaksh hone ke kaaran, har baat kaa jawaab majbooti se denge jis tarike se banduk se dhuaan nahi, goliyaan nikaltee hai (Owing to a strong opposition in the assembly, we will give strong answers similar to the way guns fire bullets and not smoke)'."

SP president Akhilesh Yadav has announced that the party will fight the government both inside the House and on the streets, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shazil Islam Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh CM
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp