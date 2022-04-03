STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch likely to be questioned on NSE scam by parliamentary panel

SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch will depose before the parliamentary standing committee on finance on Tuesday.

Published: 03rd April 2022 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch will depose before the parliamentary standing committee on finance on Tuesday over regulatory issues concerning the capital market and is expected to be questioned about the recent NSE scam, sources said on Sunday.

The panel chaired by former minister of state for finance Jayant Sinha has called Buch to deliberate upon regulatory issues related to initial public offerings, international financial services centres and alternate investment fund, according to a notice issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Sources in the committee said members will also question the SEBI chairperson about the recent National Stock Exchange (NSE) scam in which several of its top officials including former chief executive officers Chitra Ramakrishna and Ravi Narain are being investigated.

When contacted Sinha said that Buch has been called by the parliamentary panel to deliberate upon the orderly functioning of the market in the recent volatility and turbulent flow of cash.

The committee, which has its members former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former Bihar finance minister Sushil Modi and several lawyers-cum-politicians, among others, will question the SEBI chairperson over the recent scam in the NSE, the sources said.

Recently, the panel was awarded for being the best parliamentary committee.

This will be the second meeting of SEBI officials with the parliamentary panel in the last week.

They had also appeared before the panel on March 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parliamentary​ Panel NSE Ccam Sebi Madhabi Puri Buch
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp