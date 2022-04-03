Thane district logs six new coronavirus positive cases

By PTI

THANE: With the addition of six new coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 7,08,796, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday. With no fresh fatality, the COVID-19 death toll in the district remained 11,883. The mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, the official added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count is 1,63,591 while the death toll is 3,407, an official from Palghar said.