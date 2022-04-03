STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Missing teacher found dead in pond, suspect held

The body of a 42-year-old teacher was recovered from a pond in a village in Bhadohi on Sunday morning, with his hands and legs tied up, a day after he went missing.

Published: 03rd April 2022 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

BHADOHI: The body of a 42-year-old teacher was recovered from a pond in a village here on Sunday morning, with his hands and legs tied up, a day after he went missing.

Police said they have arrested a 23-year-old suspect in connection with the case.

The deceased, Arvind Kumar Gautam, was an assistant teacher at a government primary school.

"One named accused, identified as Abhishek Ranjan, has been arrested, while two others are being interrogated," Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said.

According to police, the murder was the fallout of love affair between Abhishek and the victim's daughter.

"Arvind had fixed the marriage of his daughter in June, while she was having an affair with Abhishek. The suspect had threatened the victim a number of times to break the marriage.

"On Saturday evening, he called Arvind to meet at a place where he, along with two of his friends, committed the crime," the SP said, adding that Abhishek has confessed to the crime.

According to the police complaint lodged by family members, Arvind had left his home on Saturday evening after receiving a phone call.

When he did not return home after several hours, the family members began searching for him in the morning and found him dead in a pond, a kilometre away from their house, police said.

"The body was recovered from a pond in the morning. His hands were tied to a large stone and legs were tied with a rope. An FIR of murder has been registered," Chauri Police Station SHO Brijesh Kumar Maurya told PTI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Crime
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp