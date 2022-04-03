Uttarakhand CM likely to contest by-elections from Champawat, say sources

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami can contest by-elections from Champawat state assembly constituency instead of Didihat, said party sources.

The change of plan was induced by dissent of Didihat BJP MLA Bishan Singh Chuphal who was not given cabinet berth this time.

"Champawat seat has a good track record for the party and MLA Kailash Gehtori had expressed his willingness to vacate the seat for the CM. Infact he was the first MLA to announce the same immediately after the results," said a party source.

CM Dhami who lost elections from Khatima state assembly seat was chosen to continue as the CM of Uttarakhand by the central leadership.

Dhami visited Banbasa town of Champawat district on Friday and while adressing a public meeting v he saod that he has special place in his heart to the people of the district.

This is being seen as a build up for his plans to contest elections from Champawat assembly seat.

While he spoke he also added, "The people of Champawat have showered their love on me and I ma ready to serve them. As of now the decision to contest elections from here is up to the seniors of the party and if they will say I will follow the suit."

Meanwhile, the BJP has concluded that CM lost state assembly elections due to factionalism and internal sabotage, told the party insiders.

The party had decided to 'introspect and analyse' the reasons behind defeat on 23 state assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand including Khatima seat from where Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami contested and lost.

On March 21, after 11 days of elections results of Uttarakhand assembly elections, the party chose acting CM Dhami to continue as the CM of the hill state.

Six incumbent MLAs of the BJP have announce that they are ready to vacate their seats for Dhami to contest.

In July last year after Dhami was chosen to be the CM of Uttarakhand, many seniors including Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Yashpal Arya and Bishan Singh Chuphal were not happy.