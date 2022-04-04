STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

24 cases of suicides by students of central universities in five years: Government tells Lok Sabha

The minister also said the central government and the University Grants Commission (UGC) have taken several initiatives to check the incidents of harassment and discrimination of students.

Published: 04th April 2022 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide-1_(1)

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 24 cases of suicides by students of central universities were reported since 2017, Union Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The minister also said the central government and the University Grants Commission (UGC) have taken several initiatives to check the incidents of harassment and discrimination of students.

"The UGC has informed that the central universities under its purview have reported 24 suicide cases of students from the year 2017 to 2022.

The reasons of suicide by students are not maintained," he said during Question Hour.

Singh said the UGC has further informed that two suicide cases of students have been reported by Teerthanker Mahaveer University, Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, in November, 2018 and October, 2021.

The said university is a state private university.

"The University Grants Commission (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2019 have been formulated to safeguard the interests of the students.

The UGC has also notified UGC Regulations on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions, 2009 and issued circulars for strict compliance of the Regulations," he said.

Further, Singh said, the ministry has undertaken various steps such as peer assisted learning, introduction of technical education in regional languages for students in order to ease the academic stress.

He said the central government initiative, named MANODARPAN, covers a wide range of activities to provide psychological support to students, teachers and families for mental and emotional well-being during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

In addition, the minister said, institutions conduct workshops and seminars on happiness and wellness, regular sessions on yoga, induction programs, extracurricular activities including sports and cultural activities and appointment of student counsellors for overall personality development and de-stressing students.

Further, students, wardens and caretakers are sensitised to bring to notice the signs of depression in fellow students to the authorities so that timely clinical consultation may be provided, he said.

After the minister's reply, BSP member Danish Ali protested in the House claiming that he did not get a proper answer on his supplementary regarding suicides in private universities in the country.

Suicide Helpline 
OneLife: 78930-78930.
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajkumar Ranjan Singh Suicide Student Suicide
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp