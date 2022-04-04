Akhilesh’s uncle Shivpal looking at greener pastures in BJP?

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Shivpal Yadav, the estranged uncle of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, has kept everyone guessing about his next move, but has been giving enough hints. Amid speculations that the BJP in Uttar Pradesh may anoint the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia chief as deputy speaker of state Assembly, Shivpal tweeted a chaupai (couplet) from Ramcharitmanas on Monday, created a buzz in the political corridors.

Through his tweet, the PSP-L chief described Lord Ram as the best teacher for family and nation building, whipping up speculation of his switch to the BJP. Yadav may visit Hanumangarhi and Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, sources in his party said. On the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, Shivpal Yadav tweeted, “Chaitra Navratri is a moment of faith as well as a moment to connect with the ideals of Lord Rama.”

Earlier, Yadav had followed PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Twitter, along with former deputy CM Dinesh Sharma. A deputy speaker is usually elected from the opposition party and sits next to the leader of the Opposition in the assembly. If this happens, Yadav might sit next to his nephew and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Shivpal contested the recent elections on the SP symbol from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah district. Last week, Yadav met Yogi at his official residence in Lucknow for about 20 minutes. Sources close to Yadav said the PSP-L chief may make some big announcement of leaving his tie-up with SP soon. On the other, as per political experts, if Shivpal switches over to the BJP or even if his party joins NDA, the Samajwadi Party may received dent on its traditional Yadav vote bank as Shivpal is considered to have a strong backing of Yadavs for he has played an important role in laying the foundation of Samajwadi Party along with big brother Mulayam Singh Yadav.

“Shivpal has given his blood and sweat to the SP and nurturing the party to this level. He has a strong following among the Yadav community, which includes a tinge of sympathy over the treatment he received from nephew and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav,” says Prof AK Mishra, a political scientist.

Political experts believe the PSP-L chief can dent the SP’s chances in 2024, the way he had in 2019 general elections. Though his party could not perform well, it managed to eat into the Yadav votebank leading to the defeat of SP candidates belonging to Yadav clan in their strongholds. Akshay Yadav, son of Ram Gopal Yadav, was defeated in Firozabad, Dharmendra Yadav in Badaun.

Looking for opportune time to speak

Rift in SP first family is out in the open as Shivpal Yadav has been unhappy with Akhilesh over being ignored and not invited o SPLP meeting last month. Shivpal has since been saying that he would open his mouth about his future course of action at an opportune time.