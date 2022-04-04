STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP MLC Yashwant Singh expelled for anti-party activities: Spokesperson

The BJP expelled its legislative council member Yashwant Singh from the party for six years on charges of anti-party activities.

Published: 04th April 2022 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The BJP on Monday expelled its legislative council member Yashwant Singh from the party for six years on charges of anti-party activities.

Singh was informed about his expulsion through a letter sent to him by the BJP's state general secretary and party headquarters in-charge Govind Narayan Shukla, party's media incharge Manish Dixit said.

In his letter to Singh, Shukla said there had been complaints he has fielded his son Vikrant Singh from the Azamgarh-Mau local body authority seat of the UP Vidhan Parishad against the BJP's official candidate and is also campaigning for him, he said.

On the basis of reports from regional leaders, the state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh expelled him with immediate effect for six years for doing anti-party activities, Dixit added.

The biennial election for the legislative council's 36 of the 37 vacant seats is slated for later this month.

Yashwant Singh, who was a Smajwadi Party MLC in 2017, had quit his seat for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after he was sworn in after the 2017 assembly elections but was not a member of either House.

Singh had quit his seat to facilitate Adityanath's election from his seat.

Singh was later sent to the legislative council by the BJP.

The BJP has made Arun Yadav its official candidate from Azamgarh-Mau local bodies seat of the UP Vidhan Parishad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yashwant Singh BJP
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp