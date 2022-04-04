STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into murder of Congress councillor in Bengal

On a prayer by Purnima Kandu, the widow of the councillor, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the central agency to submit a report on its investigation in the case in 45 days.

Published: 04th April 2022 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Calcutta High Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered a CBI investigation into the murder of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu of Jhalda Municipality in West Bengal's Purulia district.

On a prayer by Purnima Kandu, the widow of the councillor, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the central agency to submit a report on its investigation in the case in 45 days.

The court also directed that the investigation of the case be transferred from the West Bengal police to the CBI.

Kandu was shot dead by assailants on March 13 while he was on an evening walk at Jhalda near his residence.

The High Court on Monday also said that notice will be served to NHRC and State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) in connection with a prayer for forming a committee to ensure that people displaced in post-poll violence in West Bengal get to return homes and pursue work.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj directed that the prayer will be taken up on April 19 during the hearing of PILs on post-poll violence that was reported following the 2021 assembly elections.

The petitioner prayed that the court form a two-member committee comprising representatives of the NHRC (National Human Rights Commission) and the SHRC (State Human Rights Commission) for the purpose.

Petitioner Priyanka Tibrewal submitted before the bench that since there was no chairman or secretary in SHRC at present, the secretary of SLSA be served notice.

A five-judge bench presided by the then acting chief justice Rajesh Bindal had on August 19, 2021 ordered a CBI investigation into all cases of alleged murder and crime against women during post-poll violence in Bengal.

Passing judgment in PILs seeking an independent probe in the reported violence following the declaration of assembly elections, the bench had ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three IPS officers of West Bengal cadre to probe all other cases.

The bench had said that both the investigations would be monitored by the high court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Calcutta High Court CBI Congress Tapan Kandu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp