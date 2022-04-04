STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CRPF jawan killed; 2 labourers, Kashmiri Pandit injured in stepped-up terror attacks in J-K

The area was cordoned off as security forces launched a search operation to track down the assailants but no arrests were made.

Published: 04th April 2022

Terrorists, Militants

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Terrorists carried out three attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, leaving one CRPF personnel dead and four persons, including two workers from Bihar and a Kashmiri Pandit, injured, officials said.

Two CRPF personnel were injured when terrorists opened fire on security forces at Maisuma.

They were rushed to SMHS hospital where one of them -- Head Constable Vishal Kumar -- succumbed to injuries while the other was undergoing treatment.

35-year-old Bal Krishan alias Sonu, a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot at and injured by suspected terrorists at Chotigam in Shopian district late on Monday evening, officials said, adding he was taken to district hospital Shopian.

Earlier in the day, militants opened fire on two non-local labourers in Pulwama district "Terrorists opened firing on Patleshwar Kumar and Jako Chowdhary, both residents of Bihar, at Lajoora this afternoon," the officials said.

They said the duo were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This was second attack on non-local labourers in Pulwama district in as many days.

Two workers hailing from Punjab were shot at and injured in Nowpora area of the district on Sunday.

