Curfew stays in Rajasthan city after communal clashes

Published: 04th April 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: High tension and an eerie silence prevailed in Karauli city of Rajasthan on Sunday where curfew has been imposed since communal clashes erupted on Saturday evening. Tension arose between two communities in Ajmer’s Beawar city over the murder of a youth on the eve of the Hindu new year celebrations. While the situation remains tense, politics over the clashes has intensified sharply and the government and the opposition are blaming each other for the incidents that have sparked off communal tensions. 

Internet services are also suspended in the district. The police have made 15 points in the city, on which more than 600 soldiers are deployed and police personnel are also conducting flag marches in the area. With the police force stationed all around, peace prevails in Karauli.

In Karauli, curfew remains in force since communal clashes erupted on Saturday evening. People remain locked in their homes since communal tensions erupted due to stone pelting on a bike rally of Hindu extremist organisations who were celebrating the Hindu new year in a Muslim locality of Karauli. The incident left dozens of people injured and vehicles and shops were set on fire leading to a curfew. In the violence that broke out miscreants ransacked and set fire to more than 35 shops and two dozen vehicles. After this, District Collector Rajendra Singh Shekhawat imposed curfew in the city which will remain in force till April 4.  

CM Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for the incidents in Karauli on Saturday and Beawar on Sunday. Talking to the media in Barmer,  CM Ashok Gehlot attributed the mobilization on religious grounds as the reason behind the Karauli incident.  While targeting the Centre, the Yogi government and BJP in UP, Gehlot said, “their approach to governance does not get attention.”

