STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi HC stays defamation proceedings against BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

On March 22, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh had passed the order summoning the Rajya Sabha Member as an accused in the defamation case.

Published: 04th April 2022 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed proceedings before the trial court in a criminal defamation case against BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed by the party's spokesperson for Delhi Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to Bagga on Swamy's petition challenging the summons issued to him for April 6 in the matter and said, "proceedings in the complaint case are stayed till the next date of hearing".

On March 22, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh had passed the order summoning the Rajya Sabha Member as an accused in the defamation case, saying there was sufficient ground for proceedings against him.

In his complaint, Bagga had claimed that last September, Swamy falsely alleged in a tweet that before joining the BJP, he (Bagga) was jailed many times for petty crimes at New Delhi Mandir Marg Police Station.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Swamy, argued that the trial court order was misconceived as an erroneous meaning was given to his tweet.

He stated that there was material in the public domain to show that the "substantial allegation" of his tweet i.

e.

the complainant was jailed, existed.

In his testimony before the trial court, Bagga had argued that the allegations against him are false and had been made to harm the reputation of the complainant.

"Even sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar, Police Station Mandir Marg, has also corroborated the version of complainant.

.

.

This clearly shows that without verifying the veracity of the statement, Swamy made the same and in view of this court, said statement is sufficient to raise the reasonable doubt about the antecedents and character of the complainant," the trial court had noted.

In view of allegations made in the complaint, testimonies of the witnesses, and material brought on record by them, the trial court had said it was "prima facie" satisfied that there were sufficient grounds for the summoning of Swamy as accused qua offence punishable under section 500 (defamation) IPC.

The matter would be heard next by the high court on September 6.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Subramanian Swamy Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp