STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar to join AAP

Joining of Tanwar is expected to come as a shot in the arm of the AAP with the party working on the expansion of its base in Haryana in view of the assembly polls in 2024.

Published: 04th April 2022 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Ashok_Tanwar

Former Haryana Congress unit chief Ashok Tanwar (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a boost to the AAP in Haryana, former Congress leader Ashok Tanwar is set to join the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

He will join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday in the presence of AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, party sources said. Tanwar, former MP from Sirsa in Haryana, had quit the Congress in 2019.

He was president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) and also served as the president of Indian Youth Congress and the party's students' wing NSUI.

Joining of Tanwar is expected to come as a shot in the arm of the AAP with the party working on the expansion of its base in Haryana in view of the assembly polls in 2024.

Several local leaders from the Congress, BJP and other parties recently joined the AAP since the party's landslide victory in Punjab.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Tanwar AAP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp