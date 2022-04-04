STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh admitted to hospital

According to a police official, the 71-year-old NCP leader was shifted to JJ Hospital from Arthur Road jail on Saturday.

Published: 04th April 2022

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who is in CBI custody in a corruption case, has been admitted to the orthopedic ward of the state-run JJ Hospital here, a medical official said on Monday.

The medical official, however, did not give details about Deshmukh's ailment.

According to a police official, the 71-year-old NCP leader was shifted to JJ Hospital from Arthur Road jail on Saturday.

The former minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November last year in connection with a money laundering case.

Last week, a Mumbai court allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take his custody in a separate corruption case.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh, then-home minister, had given a target to police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in the city.

Deshmukh denied the allegations, but resigned from the state cabinet in April last year after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to register a case against him.

The senior NCP leader's aide Kundan Shinde and dismissed police officer Sachin Waze are also in the CBI custody in the corruption case.

