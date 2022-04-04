STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gangster Bannanje Raja, seven others get imprisonment for life

A special court sentenced gangster Rajendra Shetty and seven others to life imprisonment under the KCOCA for killing a mining baron RN Nayak.

Prison, Jail

For representational purposes

By PTI

BELAGAVI: A special court here sentenced gangster Rajendra Shetty alias Bannanje Raja and seven others to life imprisonment under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA) for killing a mining baron R N Nayak on December 21, 2013 in Ankola in Uttara Kannada district.

The Principal District and Sessions Judge and KCOCA Court Judge C M Joshi pronounced the order.

The other accused are Jagdish Patel, Ambaji Bhandagara, Manjunath alias Ganesh Lakshman Bhajanthri, Mahesh Achchangi, K M Ismail Santosh M B, Jagadish Chandra Raj and Ankit Kumar Kashyap Nayak was shot dead for failing to pay the extortion money of Rs three crore to Bannanje Raja.

After the murder, Raja himself called up the media and owned up to the crime.

Raja was holed up in Morocco from where he was arrested and brought to India.

Others were caught from various parts of Karnataka.

