STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hate speech: Qawwali singer Sharif Parvaz arrested in Kanpur, brought to MP

The police had registered the case against him following a complaint by some residents of Mangawa.

Published: 04th April 2022 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

hate speech

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

REWA: The Madhya Pradesh police arrested qawwali singer Sharif Parvaz, booked for making "provocative" remarks, from Kanpur and brought him to Rewa district on Monday, a police officer said.

A case was registered against the qawwali singer after he allegedly made provocative remarks against the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a musical event at Mangawa town in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on March 28.

The MP police arrested Parvaz from Kanpur Dehat on Sunday and brought him to Rewa, where the case against him is registered, the officer said.

"We are going to produce him in a local court," Rewa City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Manoj Verma told PTI.

He said police teams were sent to Meerut, Lucknow and Kanpur to arrest the Uttar Pradesh-based qawwali singer.

In a video of the show, Parvaz is purportedly heard saying, "Modi ji kahte hai hum hai, Yogi ji kahte hai hum hai, Amit Shah kahte hai hum hai, lekin hai kaun? Agar gareeb nawaz chah le to Hindustan pata hi nahi chalega kaha par basa tha, kaha par tha. (Modi, Yogi and Shah say they are there. But who are they? If gareeb nawaz (patron of the poor) wishes, it won't be known where India existed)."

The police had registered the case against him following a complaint by some residents of Mangawa.

He has been charged under sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 298 (deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) of the Indian Penal Code, police had said earlier.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharif Parvaz Hate Speech
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp