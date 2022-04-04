STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Have issued no such orders: Yogi government on meat shops being closed on Navratri

On April 2, Ghaziabad Mayor Asha Sharma had said selling of meat will not be allowed in the open, near temples and in the bylanes where temples are located during Navratri.

Published: 04th April 2022 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

meat

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Amid reports that meat shops in some Uttar Pradesh districts are being shut down on Navratri, the government on Monday clarified that no such orders have been issued.

"No such orders have been issued by the government. The districts from where such reports are coming, ask them from where these orders have come," Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal told PTI.

He was responding to a question about reports from various districts of the state that meat shops are being closed down on the nine-day-long Hindu festival.

In Aligarh, district panchayat chairman Vijay Singh had issued an order on April 2 asking all meat shops in areas falling under the jurisdiction of the zila panchayat to shut down "during the period of the Navratri festival".

There are an estimated 100 meat shops in these areas.

However, the order does not apply to the shops in Aligarh city.

In a statement issued to media, Singh warned that those shopkeepers who do not comply with the order will face action and their licenses would be revoked.

On April 2, Ghaziabad Mayor Asha Sharma had said selling of meat will not be allowed in the open, near temples and in the bylanes where temples are located during Navratri.

But later, in an amended order, Sharma said licensed meat shops can operate in compliance with state government orders.

District Magistrate R K Singh had told PTI that the mayor has amended her order and meat shops in Ghaziabad will remain open as per the guidelines of the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navratri
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp