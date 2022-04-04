STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'I am very much alive': Kiren Rijiju tells NCP's Supriya Sule on a lighter note

While appreciating the role of Rijiju as a Sports minister and lauding his contribution in encouraging the youth, Sule accidently said 'he is no more'.

Published: 04th April 2022 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: "I am very much alive," Kiren Rijiju on Monday told Supriya Sule on a lighter note after the NCP leader, in a slip of tongue, said the union minister was no more, instead of saying that he was no more in charge of the Sports ministry.

Sule made the remarks in Lok Sabha last week.

But when Gaurav Gogoi (Congress) corrected her to say that Rijiju is no more the sports minister, she immediately corrected herself.

"I am very much alive and performing my duty Supriya Sule ji. Lighter note apart, thank you for the pleasant words because the spirit of sports transcend beyond politics and ideology to make one #TeamIndia," Rijiju tweeted on Monday.

He also shared a short video of Sule lauding him and incumbent Sports minister Anurag Thakur.

Rijiju is now the minister for law and justice.

Sule said Rijiju's contribution as sports minister was substantial and the House should, in one voice, compliment him.

She said Thakur was taking the leadership forward.

