I don't scold anyone, have a high-pitched voice: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

In a friendly exchange with Opposition benches, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he does not scold anyone or get angry.

Published: 04th April 2022 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a lighter vein, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said in Lok Sabha that he has a "manufacturing defect" of a high-pitched voice and does not get angry except for on issues related to Kashmir.

In a friendly exchange with Opposition benches, Shah said he does not scold anyone or get angry.

"I do not scold anyone. I have a high-pitched voice. It is a manufacturing defect. I do not get angry, except for when it comes to the issue of Kashmir," Shah said moving the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha.

"I request both members of the ruling side and Opposition to look at it from a different point of view. The government does not have any other intention than strengthening the law (by bringing in the bill)," he said.

His remarks came after an Opposition member quipped that he responds sometimes in an angry manner.

