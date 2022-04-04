STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's jail custody extended till April 18

Malik (62) was arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Published: 04th April 2022 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. (File Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court here on Monday extended the judicial custody of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik till April 18 in connection with a money laundering case.

Malik (62) was arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The NCP leader was in ED's custody till March 7 and was later sent to jail under judicial custody till March 21 which was later extended till April 4.

On Monday, Malik was produced before a special court designated to hear cases related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and his judicial custody was extended till April 18 by Judge R N Rokade.

The minister has moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Bombay High Court which had rejected his interim application seeking immediate release from jail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawab Malik Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp