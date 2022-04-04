STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mamata pans Centre for fuel price hike, demands all-party meet to tide over 'economic crisis'

Banerjee also alleged that the Centre allowed steep price hikes of petrol and diesel to divert attention from the 'atrocities' carried out by the saffron party in non-BJP states.

Published: 04th April 2022 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday flayed the BJP-led central government for skyrocketing fuel prices, and urged it to call an all-party meeting to find solutions to "ongoing economic problems".

Banerjee also alleged that the Centre allowed steep price hikes of petrol and diesel to divert attention from the "atrocities" carried out by the saffron party in non-BJP states.

"The Centre has no plans to deal with the fuel price hike. The BJP is responsible for this crisis; it's their return gift to the country after winning the Uttar Pradesh elections," she told reporters at the state secretariat.

"Instead of using agencies like the CBI and ED against opposition parties, the Centre must convene an all-party meeting to resolve the ongoing economic problems," the chief minister added.

