STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Multi-storey building catches fire in Amritsar, no casualty

The electric wiring system of the building caught fire because of a short circuit and it took four hours for the fire fighting vehicles to douse the flames.

Published: 04th April 2022 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Fire, Burning

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

AMRITSAR: A fire broke out in a multi-storey commercial building in Ranjit Avenue here on Monday, police said.

Around one dozen fire fighting vehicles were pressed into service to douse the fire, said the police.

However, there was no report of any casualty in the incident, they said.

The electric wiring system of the building caught fire because of a short circuit and it took four hours for the fire fighting vehicles to douse the flames, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amritsar Punjab Punjab Fire Amritsar Fire
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp