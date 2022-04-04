Naga separatist leader Muivah says Centre going back on its word

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As the deadlock in Naga talks continues, separatist leader and general secretary of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM), Thuingaleng Muivah accused the Centre of misinterpreting what had been mutually agreed upon and going back on its word.

Raising the “Naga political issue” at Washington DC at the March 26-27 general assembly of Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization (UNPO), Muivah said (His speech was shared with the media by his outfit) after 22 years of intensive negotiations involving six Prime Ministers, the historic Framework Agreement was signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015.

He said the government of India had recognized the unique history and situation of the Nagas after acknowledging historical facts.

He explained that unique history meant the Nagas have a history of independence while unique situation meant the situation in Nagalim was aggression on Nagalim, not a law and order situation in India. He said that based on the universal principle of democracy, the two parties reiterated that ‘sovereignty lies with the people.’ Muivah explained that it meant sovereignty of the Nagas lay with the Nagas and vice-versa.

“…It is further stated that Nagas and Indians will coexist as two entities sharing sovereign power which will be defined in the competencies. By coexistence of the two entities, it means Nagas will not merge with the Union of India, but they will coexist with India maintaining their national entity,” a statement issued by the NSCN-IM quoted Muivah as saying.

The rebel leader said in the competencies, that the government of India recognized the territories of the Nagas stating that the land and the natural and mineral resources belonged to the Nagas.

The government of India also recognized the Nagas’ legitimate right of territorial integration of all Naga areas under one political roof. Since the unique history of the Nagas and the sovereign right of the Nagas are recognized, it is understood that the Naga flag and constitution are ingredients of their sovereignty, he said.

“In spite of all these facts, commitments and agreements, the government of India has started misinterpreting what has been mutually agreed upon and going back on its word. In the event of breaking down of the current negotiations, we foresee serious human rights violations again in Nagalim,” the insurgent leader said.

Muivah also briefed the house of the Naga resistance movement which had culminated in the signing of Framework Agreement. He said the case of the Nagas was an invasion of Nagalim by India and Myanmar. The Nagas have been living in their own free country till the British imperialist forces occupied a part of it in 1832 while the rest called the free Naga area remains as free as ever, he said.

“In 1950, the Indian Constituent Assembly invited the Nagas to join the Union of India, but it was rejected by the Naga people. The Nagas have neither been a part of the Union of India nor that of Burma either by consent or by conquest,” Muivah said.

He said to continue with its military occupation of Nagalim and subjugate the Nagas, the government of India had imposed its will upon the Nagas in the form of the 16-point agreement in 1960 (it led to Nagaland’s creation as a state) and the Shillong Accord of 1975 but the Nagas rejected both.

“Realizing that seeking a military solution to the political problem is a futile exercise, the government of India invited the NSCN leadership for political talks. Thus, a ceasefire agreement was signed and declared on August 1, 1997,” Muivah added.