NCB, CBIC unearth Rs 2.2 crore payment in cryptocurrency in 11 drug trafficking cases

The government is taking steps like conducting training for the field officers on cyber and forensic technologies and on the collection of evidence through electronic means to check such usage.

Published: 04th April 2022 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Bitcoins, cryptocurrency

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NCB and CBIC have unearthed Rs 2.2 crore payment through cryptocurrency in 11 drug trafficking cases, Parliament was informed on Monday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Choudhary said the government is taking steps like conducting training for the field officers on cyber and forensic technologies and on the collection of evidence through electronic means to check such usage.

"Narcotics Control Bureau and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs have unearthed the payment of approx Rs.2.2 crore through crypto-currency in 11 cases linked to drug trafficking," Choudhary said.

The minister also listed regular liasioning with technical experts, coordination with foreign drug law enforcement agencies and assistance to states for procuring equipment, including electronic surveillance systems as steps taken by the government to check the usage of cryptocurrency in drug trafficking.

In reply to a separate question on whether the government plans to announce any regulations on Metaverse/Web 3.0, Choudhary said the technologies related to Metaverse/ Web 3.0 are still evolving.

"The government is cognizant of the emergence of new technologies and rapid proliferation of emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Drone, Augmented Reality / Virtual Reality, Metaverse, Web 3.0 etc," he said.

