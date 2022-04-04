STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ola, Uber, 10 other cab aggregators granted provisional license, Maharashtra government tells Bombay HC

The Maharashtra government told Bombay HC it has granted provisional license to 12 cab aggregators, including Ola and Uber, for a period of one month.

Published: 04th April 2022 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

Ola

Ola

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Monday told Bombay High Court it has granted provisional license to 12 cab aggregators, including Ola and Uber, for a period of one month.

The state government submitted a report to a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik, which is hearing a petition filed by advocate Savina Crasto against transport aggregators alleging lack of a consumer grievance redressal mechanism to resolve complaints against Uber.

As per the report submitted by the government, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has been empowered to act as Licensing Authority to grant license to aggregators.

The RTA, till date, has received 29 applications from cab aggregators across the state, of which 12, including Ola and Uber, have been granted provisional license, while the rest of the applications are under scrutiny, the report said.

The HC said it would peruse the report and hear the matter further on Tuesday.

It had, last month, noted that cab aggregator companies cannot be allowed to ply without license and had directed them to apply for it with the Maharashtra government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay HC Bombay High Court Maharashtra Uber ola Maharashtra government
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp