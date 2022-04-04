STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One new Covid case in Ladakh, active case count now 7

Published: 04th April 2022 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

LEH: Ladakh reported one fresh COVID-19 case, taking the infection tally to 28,225 in the Union Territory on Monday, officials said. The number of active cases stands at seven, the officials said.

They said the Union Territory has so far recorded 228 coronavirus-related deaths -- 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil. No new fatality linked to the virus was reported from the Union Territory, according to the officials.

A total of 27,990 patients have recovered from the infection so far, they said. According to the officials, 190 samples in Ladakh tested negative for the virus, they said.

Leh accounts for six of the total active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh, while Kargil district, which was earlier declared coronavirus-free, has one such infection.

