Opposition did not even let ex-PM Deve Gowda speak in Rajya Sabha, shows its insensitivity: Bhupender Yadav

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day amid protests by Opposition parties seeking a discussion on issues related to fuel price hike.

Published: 04th April 2022 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Former PM Deve Gowda

Former PM Deve Gowda (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposition members creating ruckus in Rajya Sabha reflected their insensitivity to issues of labourers and even towards senior leaders in their ranks as they did not let former prime minister HD Deve Gowda speak in the House, BJP leader and Union minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday.

Addressing the press outside Parliament, Yadav said Opposition members disrupted and created ruckus as Deve Gowda tried to speak on an issue related to labourers.

"When members from the Opposition, including TMC and DMK, raised their points everyone listened to them patiently but when former prime minister Deve Gowda got up from his seat and tried to speak, the Opposition members disrupted the proceedings of the House and did not let him speak," he said.

Yadav, the Labour Minister, said disrupting the House during a discussion on the issues related to the Labour Ministry showed insensitivity of the Opposition, including Left parties, to matters concerning labourers.

As soon as the House reassembled at 2 PM after two adjournments, Opposition members started protesting demanding discussion on the issue of price rise of petrol, diesel and LPG.

The Chair tried to bring order in the House and called Labour Minister Yadav to reply to a discussion of the working of his ministry.

However, the Opposition kept on protesting and some of them trooped into the well of the House.

Amid the din, the Chair allowed Deve Gowda to speak.

But he could not speak amid shouting and sloganeering by Opposition members.

