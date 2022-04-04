STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Outgoing Principal Scientific Adviser calls for ease of doing science, industry-research links

The Office of the PSA was among the key coordinating agencies with various stakeholders during the Covid pandemic to expedite the development of drugs, vaccines and diagnostic kits. 

Published: 04th April 2022 08:07 AM

K VijayRaghavan (Photo | Office of the PSA)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ease of doing science must constantly be attended to and the industry must connect with scientific institutions to embark on new research programmes, says K VijayRaghavan as he signs off as the Centre’s Principal Scientific Adviser.

He was appointed PSA in 2018 after retiring as Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, and was given an extension for a year in 2021. His predecessor R Chidambaram was in office for 17 years.

“Ease of doing science must constantly be attended to. Going forward, the country has enormous challenges and opportunities. We stand on solid and broad foundations. Science, technology, and innovation are keys to surmounting hurdles,” he said.

“Research and applications in the areas of climate change, the environment, waste and pollution, water, soil, energy, manufacturing, public health, semiconductors, IT, etc. are being amplified in great measure. This can happen effectively only when we come together. Our national labs must functionally integrate with the university system, amplifying their excellence,” he said.

Comments

