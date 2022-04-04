STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pandits will return to Kashmir soon: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Stating that the entire nation is with Kashmiri Pandits, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said they would return to their Valley homes soon.

Published: 04th April 2022

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Stating that the entire nation is with Kashmiri Pandits, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said they would return to their Valley homes soon. Virtually addressing the Navreh (Kashmiri New year) celebration in Kashmir, Bhagwat said the government is working for creating a conducive atmosphere for the migrant Pandits. 

“The time has come for fulfilling the pledge of returning (Pandits) to their native homes in the Kashmir Valley. Pandits live in different countries despite the fact that Kashmir is an integral part of India. We can live anywhere but we cannot forget our homeland,” he said.

Speaking about The Kashmir Files movie, the RSS chief said the film highlighted the “plight of Kashmiri Pandits” and “spread awareness throughout the world about the Kashmiri Hindu community”. “Why we had to be displaced from Kashmir time and again? Whatever our shortcomings may have been, the reason for this is the bigotry of a particular class. And we have the remedy for this bigotry. If we can stay there, we will put an end to the poison of this bigotry,” he said, asserting that the removal of Article 370 has paved the way for the return of Pandits.

“Article 370 has been abrogated by our efforts, and this has paved way for our return to our homeland,” Bhagwat said, adding that the Pandits will be at their home by next year. Referring to the Jews creating the Israeli nation, Bhagwat said: “Ignominy of being refugees in own country has to be surpassed with Sankalp. Jews for 1,800 years kept their fire alive and attained their goal in the last 100 years,” he said. 
Efforts are on to make the Pandits live peacefully with their neighbours like they used to before, he said.

