Police stations, collectorates dens of corruption under BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday attacked the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, saying police stations, tehsil offices and collectorates have become dens of corruption.

"The zero-tolerance policy of the BJP government is just a sham. Under the protection of power, the administration is engaged in oppressing the innocent and the poor, and bulldozers are being run on farmers," Yadav was quoted as saying in a release issued by the SP here.

He also alleged that claims of achievements are still being made by the BJP government on the basis of lies.

During the previous government (also of the BJP), claims of providing five lakh jobs were made, but the data as to who got jobs and where, has not been made public till date, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief said.

"Now the BJP government is promising to provide 10,000 jobs in 100 days. Everyone is aware about the reality of their deeds and words," he said, claiming that the new announcements are just a hoax.

The BJP government is completely insensitive towards the issue of jobs and employment of the youth who are forced to commit suicide due to unemployment, Yadav alleged.

Questioning BJP's slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas', he said its leadership specialises in misleading people with the slogan and it should answer as to why it has allowed atrocities by spreading hatred in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav said that the agenda of the BJP is to divide society and serve its political interests.