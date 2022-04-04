STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RS proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid opposition protest over price rise

Published: 04th April 2022 11:34 AM

A view of the Rajya Sabha.

A view of the Rajya Sabha for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for nearly 50 minutes till 12 noon on Monday amid protest by opposition parties who wanted the House to discuss issues related to price rise.

Several opposition members had given notice to discuss the price rise situation, but Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not accept the demand.

Several opposition party members then started protesting. As the protest continued, the Chairman adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Comments

