Slew of events lined up for two festivals in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Congress is set to infuse a fresh dose of ‘soft Hindutva’ on the festivals of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti later this month in Madhya Pradesh. While the BJP has dubbed this move as politically motivated, Congress general secretary (media) KK Mishra said “it seems the BJP has forgotten that special events were held on religious occasions in Congress units, right since Kamal Nath took over as the party chief in 2017.”

Special religious events, including Ram Katha Vaachan, Ram Lila and special prayers to Lord Ram on Ram Navami (April 10) and Sundar Kand and Hanuman Chalisa Path on Hanuman Jayanti (April 16), will mark the festivals in all Congress units up to block level in the BJP-ruled state.

Acting at the behest of state party president Kamal Nath, Congress vice-president (state party organisation in charge) Chandraprabhash Shekhar has written to all the party units in the 52 districts of the state to perform the special religious events to mark the twin Hindu festivals.