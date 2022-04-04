STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Slew of events lined up for two festivals in Madhya Pradesh

The Congress is set to infuse a fresh dose of ‘soft Hindutva’ on the festivals of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti later this month in Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 04th April 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Artists dressed as Lord Rama (R) his brother Lakshman and Sita participate in a religious procession on Ram Navami in New Delhi.

Artists dressed as Lord Rama (R) his brother Lakshman and Sita participate in a religious procession on Ram Navami. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  The Congress is set to infuse a fresh dose of ‘soft Hindutva’ on the festivals of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti later this month in Madhya Pradesh. While the BJP has dubbed this move as politically motivated, Congress general secretary (media) KK Mishra said “it seems the BJP has forgotten that special events were held on religious occasions in Congress units, right since Kamal Nath took over as the party chief in 2017.”

Special religious events, including Ram Katha Vaachan, Ram Lila and special prayers to Lord Ram on Ram Navami (April 10) and Sundar Kand and Hanuman Chalisa Path on Hanuman Jayanti (April 16), will mark the festivals in all Congress units up to block level in the BJP-ruled state.

Acting at the behest of state party president Kamal Nath, Congress vice-president (state party organisation in charge) Chandraprabhash  Shekhar has written to all the party units in the 52 districts of the state to perform the special religious events to mark the twin Hindu festivals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Ram Navami
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp